Pakistan likely to allow transportation of Indian wheat to Afghanistan through its territory

Pakistan would 'favourably' consider the request by the Taliban regime for transporting wheat offered by India through the country on an "exceptional basis" for humanitarian purposes, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan expressed the views while speaking to a delegation led by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Dawn reported citing Prime Minister's Office's statement.

"The Prime Minister conveyed that in the current context Pakistan would favourably consider the request by Afghan brothers for transportation of wheat offered by India through Pakistan on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes and as per modalities to be worked out," Pakistan Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Islamabad's support to Afghanistan and the Afghan people in overcoming the challenges being faced by the neighbouring country.

He also stressed the vital importance of a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan for Pakistan and the wider region.

The premier stressed that "continued security and resolute counter-terrorism actions, respect for rights of all Afghans, and inclusivity in governance and politics would further contribute to Afghanistan's stability," Pakistan's PMO statement said.

Pakistan has not allowed Indian shipments to Afghanistan to pass through its territory.

In October, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) country director in Afghanistan, Mary Ellen Mc Groarty said the programme is in talks with India for wheat donation to Taliban controlled Afghanistan.

Taliban, following a meeting with Indian officials in October, said New Delhi has expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to Afghans.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating and along with that, the security situation has worsened since the Taliban took control of the country.

Millions of Afghans will face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

Nearly 23 million people, or 55 per cent of the Afghan population, are estimated to be in crisis or experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity between now and March of next year.

In its latest situation report, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shows concern about "conditional humanitarianism" or attempts to "leverage" humanitarian assistance for political purposes.

( With inputs from ANI )

