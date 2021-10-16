Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz, other opposition leaders expected to address anti-govt rally in Faisalabad

Pakistan opposition leader Maryam Nawaz and other opposition figures are expected to address a rally of the anti-government alliance, famously known as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat on Saturday.

According to Dawn, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif is also likely to address the gathering from London via video link. While leaders of other opposition parties are also expected to speak.

The PML-N's official spokesperson did not confirm the participation of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif while former PML-N MPA Rao Kashif Raheem claimed that Shehbaz will not address the rally.

On her way to the gathering, Maryam shared videos on Twitter showing a large number of supporters welcoming her.

Maryam had criticised the government over the hike in petrol prices while talking to the media in Lahore today before setting out for Faisalabad's rally.

( With inputs from ANI )

