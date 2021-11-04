Pakistan: Noor Mukadam's murder accused Zahir Jaffer booked for breaching court's decorum, assaulting cops

The accused in Noor Mukadam's murder, Zahir Jaffer was booked for breaching court's decorum and assaulting cops on Wednesday.

The authorities registered an FIR for breaching the court's decorum by using foul language in the courtroom and grabbing a police officer's collar when the police tried to escort him out of the courtroom, reported Geo News.

Zahir was kicked out of the courtroom over his conduct after he repeatedly misbehaved and used foul language.

The First Information Report (FIR) -- registered on behalf of Margala Police Station SHO Inspector Ghulam Mustafa.

Zahir grabbed a police officer's collar when the police tried to escort him out of the courtroom over the court's order issued on his conduct, read the FIR, reported Geo News.

It further stated that the suspect attempted to commit suicide and injured himself by hitting his head in order to get away.

Earlier, on October 14, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, Zahir Jaffer, had formally been charged for the crime by an Islamabad court.

Besides Jaffer, two of the family's employees -- Jamil and Jan Mohammad -- were also indicted, along with the Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Works, Tahir Zahoor.

Noor, 27, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in Islamabad on July 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor