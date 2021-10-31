Pakistan opposition parties' alliance to hold protest rally against rising inflation

The alliance of major opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will hold a protest rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab Province, against rising inflation in the country.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders will address the Sunday protest rally, reported The News International.

Rana Sanaullah, PML-N senior leader, said that the government has failed and made it difficult for the poor and middle class to live in the country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N spokesperson, ahead of the rally said that it will be a "public referendum against the tyrannical government".

She emphasised that the people of Pakistan have understood that "getting rid of Imran sahib is the only way to get rid of inflation".

The opposition alliance last week had kicked off its protest drives against the recent price hikes in Pakistan.

Protest rallies were held in major cities like Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and others.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor