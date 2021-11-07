Pakistan Opposition seeks public opinion to oust Imran Khan govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought public opinion on what "extreme and effective" measures the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) could take to throw Imran Khan government out of power, reported a local media.

The timing of the move is interesting as it came at a time when the anti-government alliance is devising the strategy to make the most of the rising public sentiments against the rising inflation in the country due to inflation, reported The Express Tribune.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam said, "The PDM and the PML-N want to interpret the feelings of the people and cure their sufferings and want to stand by you in your hour of need and be your voice," reported Tribune.

"What do you think should be our most effective and extreme measure in this regard," she further wrote.

Taking a jibe at the Imran Khan government, Maryam said that only those who do not know the plight of the government could say something like what the government said, according to Tribune.

"Just ask the people if they want Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan of 2017 or your Pakistan of poverty, inflation, unemployment, unrest, terrorism and starvation," she further questioned.

Maryam said that the Imran Khan government has made Pakistan the "most backward country" in the region in "every field".

"When the heart of the ruler has deprived of the sympathy for people then this stubbornness [by the government] becomes visible," Tribune reported Maryam as stating in her tweet.

Meanwhile, the alliance of major opposition parties, PDM on Saturday decided to hold 'mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad.

This came after the PDM held a meeting to discuss the strategy of the alliance for a joint sitting of the Parliament on November 10 and rising inflation, ARY News reported.

The parties informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor