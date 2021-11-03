Pakistan oppositions rap govt for NAB Ordinance amendment

Pakistan opposition parties have criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan over another U-turn on the ongoing issue of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman's removal.

Earlier, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) was mandated to remove the chairman through amendments made by the government in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO), Dawn reported.

On Monday the federal government stripped the SJC of the powers to remove the NAB chairman and authorised the president to do so through an amendment to NAO for the third time in less than a month, as per the publication.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N), president Shehbaz Sharif said that Imran Khan has given himself and his government a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) through the amendment to the NAB Ordinance.

"IK has given himself and his government an NRO through the 3rd amendment in NAB Ordinance. If there was any doubt about how NAB-Niazi nexus has operated to victimize opposition parties, this amendment is a clear manifestation of a wicked mindset," he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He further said that the new amendment to the NAB Ordinance was a "sheer political vendetta."

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the former premier also said the only purpose of the NAB ordinance was to target the PML-N, according to Dawn.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman tweeted: "This is the 3rd time in a month that the NAB Ordinance has been amended directly by the Ordinance factory, completely bypassing parliament."

Further castigating Imran Khan's government, she said: "Making selective laws to protect their (PTI) cronies while accountability is reserved for political rivals in opposition. Aik Nahi doe Pakistan (not one but two Pakistan)."

The National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021 promulgated on October 31 has come into force at once and the amendments have been deemed to take effect from October 6 when the second amendment was promulgated, Dawn reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor