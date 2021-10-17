Pakistan Peoples Party to pay homage to supporters killed in blast at Benazir Bhutto's 's homecoming rally in 2007

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has made all preparations to hold a rally in Karachi on Sunday for paying homage to the party's activists and supporters killed in a blast at former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's homecoming rally near Karsaz on 18 October 18, 2007, reported local media.

The rally will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other prominent party leaders will address the gathering, reported ARY News.

On October 18, 2007, the deadly suicide blast aimed at a motorcade carrying former party chairperson Benazir Bhutto took place on Karsaz Road in Karachi.

After ending her nine-year self imposed exile, Benazir was returning to Pakistan in 2007.

The terror attack claimed 177 lives and injured hundreds but Benazir was unhurt in the incident, said ARY News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor