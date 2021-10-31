Pakistan: PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif to represent his party in PDM rally today

Amid rising inflation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif will represent his party in Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM's) Dera Ghazi Khan rally scheduled on Sunday, local media reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will address the DG Khan rally. PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition party leaders would also address the gathering, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz represented PML-N in the PDM rally in Faisalabad held on October 16.

On October 22, the opposition alliance PDM kicked off its protest drive against price hikes.

Protest rallies were taken out in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other major cities. Leaders of the PDM constituent parties lead the rallies, ARY News reported.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan has snatched away the freedoms of the country's people including "the sanctity of the vote to freedom of speech as well as that of the media."

"Imran Khan has taken away the freedoms that have been bestowed upon the people under the Constitution. Imran tried to snatch it all", Tribune quoted Bilawal as saying. Notably, food prices that began to surge in 2018 continue to shoot higher even in 2021 in Pakistan.

The rise in the price of per kilo vegetable ghee has been 27 per cent consecutively for the last three years. The price of cooking oil has shot up to 23per cent, Sugar to 22per cent and pulse to 21 per cent since October 2018. The rise in the flour price each year since 2018 has been 15per cent, according to Dawn.

The newspaper reported that the food inflation of Pakistan has remained in the double digits for the last two years barring a couple of months.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor