Pakistan records 515 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Pakistan reported 515 new COVID-19 infections in the county in the last 24 hours, while 11 patients succumbed to the viral infection, reported a local media citing the statistics shared by National Command and Operation Centre.

A total of 44,148 samples were tested during this period, reported ARY News.

With the fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country mounted to 28,507.

The rate of infection in the country stands at 1.16 per cent, reported ARY News citing NCOC data.

NCOC head Asad Umar on Thursday said that Punjab has administered more than half of its eligible population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52 per cent. KP follows with 48 per cent, Sindh 40 per cent and Balochistan at 17 per cent," he tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor