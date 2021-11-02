Pakistan reports 457 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Pakistan reported 457 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths during the last twenty-four hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday, reported international media.

The NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 20,879,087 tests so far confirming overall 1,274,017 COVID cases, including 1,222,987 recoveries, Xinhua News reported.

There are 22,564 active cases that are under treatment across the country, including 1,234 in critical condition, it added.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic claimed the lives of 10 people on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 28,466.

Pakistan's Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 470,421 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 440,378 infections, as per Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

