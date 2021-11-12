Pakistan: SC seeks Balochistan IG's report on missing person

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Balochistan's police chief to submit a report on efforts to find a missing person in four weeks, local media reported.

The court took up a case suo motu after receiving anonymous complaints that the Shia Hazara community was being subjected to target killings. The bench also made part of the case an application filed by Gul Agha, wife of Dr Ali Raza, seeking the production in court of her husband, Dawn reported.

The bench comprised of three-member, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

According to the Pakistani publication, the bench summoned the director-general of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on November 16 to explain why the apex court's order about recovery of missing persons and restoration of bank accounts of recovered persons had not been complied with.

In reply to a query by Justice Ijaz about Dr Ali Raza, the Balochistan IG said the police had constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) for his recovery. He said DNA samples had been taken from one body and sent to the Punjab Forensic Lab for identification, Dawn reported.

The Levies Force had transferred the case to police three years late, the IG added. Meanwhile, Further hearing was adjourned to November 16.

