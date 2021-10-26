Pakistan-sponsored Operation Gulmarg killed thousands, changed course of J-K's history

The tribal invasion of October 22, 1947, known as Operation Gulmarg, was a major event in the modern history of Jammu and Kashmir as it resulted in the death of tens of thousands of innocent people and changed the course of region's history.

The intervening night of October 21-22, 1947, is considered the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which left a grim mark on the fate of J-K.

Writing in his blog post, writer and analyst Dr Shabir Choudhry recalled how the tribal invasion was an unprovoked and a unilateral violation of the Standstill Agreement breached by Pakistan.

"The Tribal invasion, as far as people of Jammu and Kashmir are concerned, was a major event in the modern history of Jammu and Kashmir. In unprovoked and unilateral violation of the Standstill Agreement, the Pakistani Government decided to teach the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir a lesson; and snatch Jammu and Kashmir by military might," Dr Choudhry said.

"It was not only catastrophic because it resulted in the death of tens of thousands of innocent people, rapes and kidnapping of women and girls; but it also changed the course of our history," he continued.

Multiple reports say that invasion left between 35,000 and 40,000 dead. Dr Choudhry explained how Operation Gulmarg was conceived as early as August 1947 under the command of Major General Akbar Khan.

Dr Choudhry argued that this unprovoked aggression that divided families and people of J-K is the main cause of present miseries and troubles on both sides of the forced division.

The expert reminded how innocent men and women were killed and women and girls were dishonoured. Under Operation Gulmarg, resources of Jammu and Kashmir were plundered and looted.

"Name of Islam was used to advance imperial agenda of Pakistan, and to kill innocent people in name of religion. In one sentence, it is the cause of all our problems we face today," he said.

Despite the passage of over seven decades, Choudhry strongly emphasised the need to identify the culprits. He asked, "Who planned the attack? What was their agenda and who were the local collaborators?"

"Perhaps, these people have no remorse that our state is divided because of these culprits. They don't feel the pain and suffering of the families who were divided as a direct result of this conspiracy," he added.

