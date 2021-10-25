Pakistan stares at energy crisis for third successive winter

Pakistan is on the verge of a massive shortage of gas and rationing due to depleting local gas reserves and the failure of the Imran Khan government to procure a sufficient quantity of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG).

Pakistan's cost of energy production has increased following an increase in fuel prices. Almost two-thirds of the country's electricity generation is based on fossil fuels, as per The Tribune.

The rise in crude oil prices have hit the highest in the last three years - USD 86 per barrel, the newspaper reported.

The energy crisis is worsening due to the rising cost of the LNG.

It seems, this winter Pakistan is set to face its third successive winter energy crisis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor