Pakistani forces kill 9 terrorists in Balochistan raid

A total of nine terrorists belonging to proscribed groups were killed by Pakistani forces in Balochistan during a raid at their hideout on Saturday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, hand grenades and assault rifles were recovered from the group's hideout in the Balochistan's Mastung area, Dawn newspaper reported.

The recoveries were made after a raid at a camp belonging to the Balochistan Liberation Army, Baloch Liberation Front and United Baloch Army in the mountainous area in Mastung, the report said.

According to Dawn, terrorist activities were planned from the camp and terrorists were trained and sent from the location to Quetta and other parts of the province. The spokesperson added that the camp was destroyed by Pakistan security forces.

Last month, Pakistan security forces had claimed to have killed a commander of the IS group in a raid in Mastung district. Prior to that, at least 11 suspected IS members were killed in a gun battle in August.

( With inputs from ANI )

