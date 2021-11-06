Pakistan's proscribed TLP inches closer to revival

A summary by the Punjab government to unban the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has made it on Saturday to the Interior Ministry offices that will later present it to the cabinet division as a final formality to revive the hardline religious party that had besieged parts of Pakistan of late, reported local media.

The Federal Ministry of Interior, which put TLP leaders in NACTA's fourth schedule list for proscribed outfits and people, will forward the recommendations after approval to the federal cabinet, reported ARY News citing sources.

The final nod will be given by the federal cabinet for the restoration of the TLP. And through this, the group will no longer remain an outlawed outfit and a threat to societal law and order.

It would be via circulation that the cabinet division will approve the summary of recommendations, said ARY News.

Earlier in the day, at least 39 supporters of the TLP were granted bail on Saturday by an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, a week after the government reached an agreement with the religious party. The court has also instructed all the TLP workers to submit surety bonds worth Rs 1,00,000 each.

( With inputs from ANI )

