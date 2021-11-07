Philippines logs 2,605 new COVID-19 cases, 191 deaths

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,605 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,803,213.

The DOH also reported that 191 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 44,430. Two laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines has battled three waves of coronavirus infections since the outbreak last year. The last wave driven by the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus peaked in September when the DOH reported the highest daily tally on Sept. 11 with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21.5 million samples for COVID-19 in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor