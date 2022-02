Philippines logs 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,779,943

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,043 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,779,943.

The DOH also reported that 44 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 42,621.

The DOH continues to report a dip in new COVID-19 cases after emerging from the third wave of infections that peaked in September. The country reported its highest ever daily tally on September 11, with 26,303 cases.

The government is ramping up its drive to vaccinate up to 70 per cent of its population this year and pave the way for reopening the pandemic-hit economy. Over 58 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and nearly 27 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested nearly 21.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

