Plumber installs spy cameras in woman's bathroom for his sexual needs, jailed for 12 months

A 57-year-old plumber who came to repair a woman's bathroom in Britain had installed a hidden camera there. He was recording all the movements in the bathroom with that camera. One day, the woman caught sight of the hidden camera and reported it to the police. When the plumber was arrested, police were shocked to see the items found in his home. According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place in Nottingham, UK. Where James Hulme, 57, was called in June 2018 to do some plumbing work at a woman's home. Meanwhile, he had secretly installed a camera in the woman's bathroom.

One day when the woman went to take bath in the bathroom, her eyes spotted the camera. She immediately told the police about the plumber's actions. He was later arrested by police who raided his house. Authorities found that he had hidden cameras in several people's bathrooms. 302 pornographic photos of children were found on his home computer. Also found were photos of animals and humans interacting. Pornographic photos of several women were found in the bathroom. He was arrested. The court later sentenced him to 12 months in prison.