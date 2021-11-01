PM Modi, Chancellor Merkel pledge to deepen trade and investment ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the German Chancellor Angela Markel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Italy and both the leaders pledged to deepen trade and investment ties.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, PM Modi also invited German Chancellor Angela to visit India.

Recalling their longstanding cooperation and personal friendship, Prime Minister complimented Chancellor Merkel for her leadership in not just Germany but also at the European and global level.

He committed to maintaining the close Strategic Partnership with Dr Merkel's successor, said the statement.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the close bilateral cooperation between India and Germany and pledged to deepen their trade and investment relations, MEA said, adding that they also agreed to expand the scope of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership to new areas, including Green Hydrogen.

PM Modi on Sunday visited the Trevi Fountain on the second day of the G20 Summit in Rome along with several heads of the states.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, PM Modi met various leaders including Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

PM Modi had a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour and invited him to visit India.

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around People, Planet and Prosperity.

( With inputs from ANI )

