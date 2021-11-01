PM Modi congratulates Japanese counterpart over his party's win in Lower House elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is looking forward to strengthening the special strategic partnership with Japan as he congratulated his Japanese counterpart for his party's win in the Lower House elections in Japan.

"Heartiest felicitations to @kishida230 for victory in Lower House elections in Japan. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," PM Modi tweeted.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in coalition with the Komeito Party, won 293 seats out of the total 465. LDP alone secured 261 seats in the election.

Japan's lower parliamentary house elections were held on Sunday. The Constitutional Democratic Party, which is the country's main opposition force, got 96 seats. A total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties competed for the parliamentary seats.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also heads the LDP, said that his party's election victory in the parliament's lower house is a "big deal".

The two Prime Ministers last spoke in September on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit. They reviewed the multi-faceted relationship between the two countries and exchanged views on recent global and regional developments, including in Afghanistan.

They also reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor