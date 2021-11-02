PM Modi expresses happiness over meeting with President of European Commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over the meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

"Happy to have met you in Glasgow after the very fruitful interaction in Rome. As I highlighted during my speech yesterday, India will always strengthen any effort for sustainable development," the Prime Minister tweeted.

On Monday, the President of the European Commission had appreciated PM Modi's leadership and said that India is a key partner ''on fighting the global climate''.

"Good to continue close collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi #COP26 as well. India is a key partner on fighting global climate. I greatly appreciate PM Modi leadership," she said in a tweet.

PM Modi had reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) and is expected to return to India tonight.

On Monday, PM Modi had met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. He stated that the UK Prime Minister has accepted his invitation to visit India and would plan his visit as soon as the circumstances allow.

PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

At COP26, the world leaders are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach the goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

( With inputs from ANI )

