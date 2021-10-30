PM Modi meets French President on sidelines of G20 in Rome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rome, Italy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

This is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Aukus trilateral security pact was announced. The two leaders last spoke in September and discussed regional issues including recent developments in Afghanistan.

During the phone call last month, they reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit.

Earlier today, PM Modi met with Pope Francis and discuss a wide range of issues with him. He also invited Pope to India.

Prime Minister Modi today is scheduled to have a meeting with the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. PM Modi is also expected to have a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hosein Loong as well.

In the evening, Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural program. Later, there is a dinner planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

Briefing about the Prime Minister's engagements in Italy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that PM Modi will discuss the global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.

On Friday, PM Modi met with top European Union leaders and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's excellent progress on the COVID-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister also interacted with members of the Indian community-based in Italy and those who have a close association with India through spheres like academics, spirituality and more. PM Modi will be in the capital city of Italy till October 31.

