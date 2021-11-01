PM Modi meets UNGA President Abdulla Shahid on sidelines of COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met United Nations General Assembly's President Abdulla Shahid on the sidelines of COP26 Summit.

"Always good to meet with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. #COP26 World Leaders Summit. #Deliver4Climate #PresidencyOfHope," Shahid tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday for COP26 Summit, met several leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

Prime Minister Modi met with members of the Indian community in Glasgow on Monday to strengthen people-to-people bonds ahead of his participation in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26).

"Strengthening our people-to-people bonds. Indian community members and Indologists gather in Glasgow to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

At COP26, the world leaders are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilisation of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The COP26 is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit is attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

