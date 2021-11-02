PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to closely work with UK in different areas, says Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) reiterated India's commitment to work closely with the United Kingdom in various areas including joint initiatives, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary also stated that PM Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson reviewed a roadmap outlining 2030 priority areas of trade, health, defence, security, people to people ties.

During the briefing, Shringla further said, "PM Modi committed in areas of climate finance technology, innovations and adaptation into green hydrogen renewable clean technology...joint initiatives under International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure."

During the bilateral talks, Prime Minister Modi congratulated PM Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his desire to welcome PM Johnson in India soon. Both leaders also discussed regional and global challenges including Afghanistan, Counter-Terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery.

