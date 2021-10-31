PM Modi to attend second session of G20 Summit on climate change today; likely to meet Spanish PM, outgoing German Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second session of the G20 Rome Summit on climate change and environment on Sunday. He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Saturday as world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health.

After concluding the first session of the G20 summit, PM Modi, taking to Twitter said that the proceedings at the G20 Summit were "extensive and productive".

PM Modi also said that he highlighted aspects relating to India's contributions in the global fight against COVID-19, the vision of 'One Earth, One Health', furthering innovation in healthcare, the need for resilient global supply chains and leveraging technology for human empowerment.

He further stated that he participated in bilateral meetings and also met several leaders on the sidelines of the summit deliberations.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will begin day three of this visit to Italy by visiting the famed Trevi Fountain in Rome. One of the most recognisable monuments and tourist sites, the historical Trevi Fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance.

Prime Minister Modi will also attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on Supply Chain Resilience on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

On Saturday, PM Modi met Pope Francis. The PM was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Prime Minister also invited Pope Francis to visit India during a "very warm" meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour.

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit.

The theme of this G20 meet under the Italian Presidency is centred around 'People, Planet and Prosperity.'

