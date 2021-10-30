PM Modi to discuss global economic situation, COVID-19, climate change with G20 leaders today

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss global economic situation, COVID-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders on Saturday.

Speaking at the press briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rome, the Foreign Secretary said, "The PM will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change among other issues."

Shringla said that PM Modi during his visit to Rome met with the President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"After his arrival (in Rome), PM Modi met with the President of European Council Charles Michel and President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen," he said.

He highlighted that India and European Union discussed issues like climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and contemporary global and regional developments during a joint meeting on the sidelines of the 16th G20 Summit.

"There was discussion on climate change issues and also on some areas of regional and global interests. The situation in Afghstan and the Indo-Pacific were discussed in both meetings," Shringla said.

He added that PM Modi also met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

"On the meeting (of PM Modi) with Presidents of the European Commission and European Council as well as the meeting that has just been held with Italian PM Mario Draghi, the main issues of discussion were related to G20 Summit," he added.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day Summit. He is likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor