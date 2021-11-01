PM Modi to take part in COP26 on climate change, meet with UK PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to participate in the crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) on climate change in Glasgow on Monday.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to participate in COP-26, where he will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and discuss bilateral ties.

A high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2. The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries.

COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy in Glasgow. Meanwhile, COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) kicked off on Sunday in Scotland's Glasgow.

"Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the @COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India's efforts in this regard," said PM Modi in a tweet.

"This will be a multilateral event but this will be an opportunity for prime ministers of India and UK to sit together and review the implementation, the progress made on the roadmap 2030 in May 2021," High Commissioner of India to UK Gaitri Issar Kumar toldon Sunday.

"This will be a very important initiative under the solar alliance. And it is important how we would like the international community to view this," Kumar said.

The idea of "One Sun, One World, One Grid" (henceforth OSOWOG) made its first appearance on a global platform when the idea was floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Invest India informed.

The initiative is aimed at constructing a trans-national electricity grid that would supply electricity across the globe in a phased manner. The plan of OSOWOG is a step towards achieving a more sustainable source of electricity generation that uses solar power as a source of continuous renewable energy, taking forward the global goal of sustainable development, Invest India said.

PM Modi will launch two important initiatives under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA) at the upcoming 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) here, Kumar said.

The envoy emphasised that at COP-26 Prime Minister Modi will share India's commitment to the world and his presence will contribute to the success of COP26.

"The focus will be on economic revival and how to do this in a sustainable way. For this, climate action is very relevant," Kumar added.

This visit comes after PM Modi participated in the G20 summit and in the summit on Global Supply Chain Resilience, on the sidelines of the G20.

( With inputs from ANI )

