PM Modi, UK counterpart to meet in Glasgow: Indian envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson will be meeting at the upcoming 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) in Glasgow.

"This will be a multilateral event but this will be an opportunity for prime ministers of India and UK to sit together and review the implementation, the progress that had been made on the roadmap 2030 in May 2021," High Commissioner of India to UK Gaitri Issar Kumar said during an interview with ANI.

"And a lot has happened since then, in trade and finance and defence and security sectors. We will have the opportunity to talk about regional and global issues of shared interest, particularly in the health care sector, about mutual recognition of vaccine certification on both sides and of course climate action," the high commissioner added.

Meanwhile, India and the UK are also announcing a joint declaration on 'One Sun, One World, One Grid'.

"This will be a very important initiative launch under the solar alliance. And it is important that how would we like the international community to view this," Kumar said.

The idea of "One Sun, One World, One Grid" (henceforth OSOWOG) made its first appearance on a global platform when the idea was floated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Invest India informed.

The initiative is aimed at constructing a trans-national electricity grid that would supply electricity across the globe in a phased manner. The plan of OSOWOG is a step towards achieving a more sustainable source of electricity generation that uses solar power as a source of continuous renewable energy, taking forward the global goal of sustainable development, Invest India said.

"We feel that this is a wonderful way for the willing nations to partner in capturing solar energy and sharing it. This will probably be ready by 2022," the Indian envoy added during her interview with ANI.

Meanwhile, the COP-26 will be held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who is in Rome -- will travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leader's Summit of the COP-26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson.

( With inputs from ANI )

