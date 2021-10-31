PM Modi's mantra of sustainable development finds resonance at G-20 Rome declaration: Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of sustainable lifestyles finds resonance in the G-20's Rome declaration on sustainable consumption and responsible production patterns in line with Sustainable Development Goal 12, Union Commerce Minister and India's G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal said here on Sunday.

"For the first time, G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption and production along with the provision of finance and technology as critical enablers for achieving climate goals first decided at Paris," said Goyal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the G-20 summit here and held several bilaterals with his counterparts.

Detailing the Rome declaration, Goyal said, "Coming out of the sustainable development point number 12 -- which is aimed at encouraging the developed countries to reduce their luxurious and energy-intensive lifestyle -- has been discussed and accepted."

Underlining that energy and climate was clearly the centre stage of the discussion, Goyal said that India and many other developing countries have pushed for safeguarding the interest of the developing world.

"We are also joined by developed countries to increase the ambition from current levels of commitment," the union minister said.

He also emphasised that the importance of energy security and the stability of energy markets has also been recognised by the G-20 leaders' summit.

The G-20 Sherpa further said that "we have also been able to push the commitment of the developed world to provide 100 billion dollars every year from now until 2025".

"And the commitment of all the countries to mobilise greater levels of capital for less developed countries and emerging economies," said Goyal.

Emphasising that G20 also agreed to extend the debt service suspension initiative, he said that through this, low-income courtiers will not be burdened with debt repayment at this critical time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor