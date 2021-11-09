Police say found no hazardous material at Israeli Embassy in US after possible bomb threat

Police officers in the US capital found no hazardous material at the Israeli embassy following a report of a suspicious package and the scene is being cleared, a DC Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We're actually clearing the scene right now, no hazardous material found," the spokesperson said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, US media said local authorities were assisting the US Secret Service with a suspicious package at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.

A Sputnik correspondent reported seeing a heavy police presence near the Israeli embassy, including US secret service personnel. Several streets near the embassy were closed as well, the correspondent reported. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor