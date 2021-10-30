Pope Francis appreciates India's assistance to countries during COVID pandemic: MEA

Head of Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis appreciated India's assistance to countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

PM Modi and Francis discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for people across the world when both met at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican earlier on Saturday. He also briefed the Pope about the ambitious initiatives taken by India in combating climate change as well as India's success in administering one billion Covid-19 vaccination doses, the release read.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to Pope to visit India at an early date, which was accepted with pleasure, the release added.

It was the first-ever meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis. PM Modi and Pope also discussed the challenge posed by climate change.

MEA said that the it was the first meeting between an "Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades". In June 2000, late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had last visited the Vatican and met the then Pope John Paul II.

"India and The Holy See have friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is home to the second-largest Catholic population in Asia," MEA said.

( With inputs from ANI )

