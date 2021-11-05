Pope Francis to visit Cyprus, Greece in Early December
Pope Francis will pay visits to Cyprus and Greece from December 2-6 at the invitation of the countries' governments and clergies, the Holy See said on Friday.
"The visit will see him [Pope Francis] spend 2-4 December in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. He will then head to Greece on 4 December, visiting Athens and Lesbos until 6 December, when he will return to Rome, "the office said.
The full itinerary of Pope's visit will be released later, it added. (ANI/Sputnik)
