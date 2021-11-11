Post resumption of int'l flights, Afghans complain about scarcity of tickets, rising prices

After the resumption of the international flights in Afghanistan, Afghans complain about the scarcity of tickets and their rising prices in the country, reported local media.

All the international commercial flights were cancelled after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. The flights from Pakistan and Iran have landed at the Kabul airport after the resumption of the services, reported TOLOnews.

"We want the Islamic Emirate (Taliban) to return the flight availability to its normal state because we only have Kam Air and it is not enough. Like Iran and Pakistan, we do not have many planes," TOLOnews quoted a ticket recipient as saying.

"The prices have risen, and I borrowed this money to buy the ticket," the news channel quoted another ticket holder as saying.

Meanwhile, the officials at Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said that the flights have not become normal due to the political challenges despite the permission to operate international flights in the country.

"We do not have a specific timetable and schedule for flights as we used to have in Kabul airport. Only our domestic flights continue to a few provinces of the country: From Kabul to Mazar-e-Sharif, Herat and Kandahar," TOLOnews quoted deputy chief of ACAA, Ghulam Jailani Wafa as saying.

The travel agencies said that the lack of international flights and the increased demands for tickets have led to the rise in prices of the tickets.

"Flights should be normalized because passengers have a lot of problems. We have a few flights which are not enough because the prices are so high," the news channel quoted the head of a travel agency, Mohammad Rasool as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor