Power of Galaxy Z: Foldable smartphones account 12 per cent of Samsung Electronics' US sales

Since Samsung Electronics released Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, its foldable phone sales significantly increased in the US.

According to a report on weekly sales of smartphones in the US released by a global market research firm Counterpoint Research on the 8th, foldable phones accounted for 12 per cent of Samsung's total sales in the US market for eight weeks after the launch of the Galaxy Z series in 2021.

This is a significant increase compared to only 0.6 per cent of foldable phone sales in 2020 when Galaxy Z Fold 2 was launched.

Samsung Electronics' smartphone sales have also increased by 9 per cent over the past 2 months since the launch of Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 this year from last year's foldable model sales.

"Sales of Galaxy Fold and Flip series, the world's first foldable models released by Samsung Electronics to secure market share in the premium smartphone market, was successful based on its sales and achievements so far." Lim Soo-jung, an analyst at Counterpoint Research, said. "These two new models released in August this year saw record sales by surpassing 2 million units by the end of September."

Lim said, "Samsung Electronics' smartphones have been evaluated in recent years as having no differentiation from previous models. However, the Galaxy Z series succeeded in differentiating itself and responded timely to the consumer demand for new form factor." (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor