PPPs Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan over 'too little, too late' subsidy package

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan over the "too little, too late" subsidy package.

He said that the subsidy package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan is "nothing but a joke", reported The Express Tribune.

"PM package is nothing but a joke. PM claims few families will benefit from 30 per cent discount for only 6 months on Ghee, Flour & lentils," Bilawal wrote on his official Twitter handle following the prime minister's address to the nation.

He said that in three years, ghee prices increased 108 per cent, flour 50 per cent and gas 300 per cent. "30 per cent is too little, too late for 200 million p[eo]pl[e] facing historic inflation, poverty & unemployment," he added.

Earlier today, Imran Khan announced "country's biggest-ever" subsidy package worth Rs 120 billion, providing 30 per cent discount on ghee, flour and pulses to support 130 million people by ebbing away from the impact of inflation, reported The Express Tribune.

Khan said that the subsidy package was apart from the ongoing different programs under Ehsaas Initiative worth Rs 260 billion affecting 120 million families.

Terming the package as "fraud", the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to Twitter, demanded PM Imran Khan to resign from his post.

"Imran Khan has announced a 'pain package', not a relief package," she added.

Marriyum said that the package would prove to be destructive for the masses amid a new wave of inflation in the country, reported The Express Tribune.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor