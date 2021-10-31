Proceedings at G-20 summit were extensive and productive: PM Modi

The proceedings at the Group of 20 (G20) Summit were "extensive and productive" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he highlighted aspects relating to India's contributions in the global fight against COVID-19, the vision of 'One Earth, One Health', furthering innovation in healthcare, the need for resilient global supply chains and leveraging technology for human empowerment.

He said he participated in bilateral meetings and also met several leaders on the sidelines of the summit deliberations.

"Today's proceedings at the @g20org were extensive and productive. I took part in the various sessions, participated in bilateral meetings and also met several leaders on the sidelines of the summit deliberations. It is important nations work together to further global good," Narendra Modi tweeted.

"During my remarks, I highlighted aspects relating to India's contributions in the global fight against COVID-19, the vision of 'One Earth, One Health', furthering innovation in healthcare, need for resilient global supply chains and leveraging technology for human empowerment," Narendra Modi wrote in another tweet.

The first session of the G20 Rome Summit kicked off on Saturday as world leaders including PM Modi gathered to discuss the global economy and health.

PM Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. This summit is the eighth G20 Summit attended by the Prime Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor