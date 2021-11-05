Protests continue after corpse found at Pak lawmaker's farmhouse in Karachi

Protests continued for the second day on Thursday by the relatives of a man whose corpse was found at a farmhouse owned by a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker in Karachi's Malir. The protestors demanded the arrest of the accused in the case, local media reported.

The body of the victim was recovered from the farmhouse of PPP MPA Jam Awais in Malir's Jam Goth at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday, reported Dawn citing Memon Goth Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Abbasi.

The PPP MPA Jam Awais and MNA Jam Abdul Karim were being accused by the victim's brother of involvement in the alleged murder.

"Our protest will continue till the cruel waderas (landlords) are arrested," Dawn quoted the victim's brother as saying.

The allegations were based on a video that the relatives claim had been recorded by the victim himself where he said that he had been tortured and threatened over a clip where he had shot the guests of some influential persons hunting in his village, reported Dawn.

The relatives along with the members of the Jokhio community staged a sit-in with the body of the victim on the main National Highway near Ghaghar Phatak on Thursday, after which the burial of the body was done and the sit-in resumed that lasted into the evening, reported Dawn.

The demonstration was joined by the leaders of various political parties and activists that included PML-N leader Qadir Kalmati, PTI leader Dr Masroor Siyal, PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Abbasi, Sindh United Party leader Zain Shah and former MNA Hakeem Baloch, according to the newspaper.

Other party leaders and Sindh Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio paid a visit to the victim's family and assured them of justice. The minister, however, belonging to PPP denied being the visit politically motivated, reported the newspaper.

"We are not here to do politics, but to express regret over the loss of human life and to assure the heirs of the arrest of the suspects," Dawn quoted the minister as saying.

( With inputs from ANI )

