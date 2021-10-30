Putin calls for speedier mutual recognition of vaccines
By ANI | Published: October 30, 2021 06:21 PM2021-10-30T18:21:12+5:302021-10-30T18:30:20+5:30
G20 countries must quickly work out a solution for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, while the World Health Organization (WHO) must accelerate its decision-making process on vaccine safety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.
"We suggest asking G20 health ministries to quickly develop a solution for the mutual recognition of national vaccine certificates," Putin told a G20 summit.
The Russian president added that it was crucial for the WHO to "speed up prequalification process for new vaccines and medications." (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
