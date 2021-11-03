Remains of 5 people found at crash site of An-12 plane in Russia

Rescuers found the remains of five people at the crash site of the An-12 plane that went missing on Wednesday in Russia's Irkutsk region, a spokesperson of the emergency services told Sputnik.

"The bodies of four dead and body parts of another person were found at the site of the crash of the aircraft," the spokesperson said. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor