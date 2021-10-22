Reporter gets robbed on Live TV as thief runs away after snatching phone

A shocking incident has come to light from Egypt. Police have arrested a man who snatched a phone from a reporter and fled. When the thief snatched the phone, the reporter was live and at that moment the thief snatched his phone. But, this time the thief forgot to turn off the phone and this whole theft incident was recorded live. It also showed the face of the thief. After the incident, the police identified the thief and arrested him.

According to the British news website The Guardian, the incident took place in Shubr al-Khaimah, Egypt's fourth-largest city. Egyptian reporter Mahmood Ragheb was doing live reporting from the streets after the Cairo earthquake. At that moment, the thief on the motorcycle snatched the phone from the reporter's hand. But the thief did not know that the camera of the phone was on. So inadvertently the thief's face appeared on Facebook Live.

When Mahmood was reporting live on Facebook, he was watched live by more than 20,000 people. Police arrested the thief within hours after the incident went viral. During the interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Interestingly, the video of the whole incident has also gone viral on social media. The video has received over 6 million views so far.

