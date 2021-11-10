Russia records 38,058 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 38,058 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 39,160 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,911,713, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 38,058 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,207 cases (8.4 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.43 per cent.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,927 infections, down from 5,287 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,942 cases, up from 2,680, and the Moscow region with 2,649 cases, down from 2,818.

The response center reported a new record of 1,239 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,211 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 250,454.

In the same 24 hours, 34,565 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 32,036 the day before, bringing the total to 7,654,161. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor