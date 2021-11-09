Russia resumes regular air traffic with Iran, Netherlands, Thailand, 6 other countries

Russia on Tuesday resumed regular air traffic, interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand.

Moscow also removed restrictions on air communications with Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates and increased the number of flights to and from Albania, Bulgaria, Venezuela, Hungary, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Maldives, Malta, Macedonia, France.

In addition, Russia resumed charter flights to the Egyptian resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

