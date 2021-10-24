Russia says UN Charter "irreplaceable"

The goals and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations are enduring, universal and irreplaceable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The ministry made the statement with the hashtag #UNCharterIsOurRules on Telegram to mark the 76th anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter.

In a video posted by the ministry, Russian and foreign diplomats voiced support for the UN Charter and the central coordinating role of the United Nations in international relations.

The UN Charter, which is the founding document of the United Nations, was signed on June 26, 1945 and came into force on Oct. 24 that year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

