Russian Foreign Intelligence chief, CIA head meet in Moscow

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin held a meeting with US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns in Moscow to discuss the counterterrorism effort, the foreign intelligence service said.

The meeting was held on Tuesday at Washington's initiative.

"They focused on cross-departmental cooperation in the context of the Russian-US relations with an emphasis on the fight against international terrorism," the Russian Foreign Intelligence said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

