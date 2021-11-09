Russian NSA to visit India tomorrow to participate in 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev is set to visit India on Thursday to take part in 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan'.

"On November 10, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev will visit the Republic of India. In New Delhi he will take part in a multilateral meeting of the National Security Advisers/ Secretaries of Security Councils on the situation in Afghanistan," the Russian embassy in India tweeted.

Seven security heads from Russia, Iran and all five Central Asian countries will be landing in Delhi on Tuesday to attend the first of its kind regional dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India.

National Security Advisers of five central Asian countries -- Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - will attend the meeting in Delhi on Afghanistan.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is expected to hold meetings with the Russian counterpart Patrushev, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council - Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Karim Massimov on November 10.

He will also hold meetings with Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan and Victor Makhmudov, Secretary, Security Council, Uzbekistan, today evening, ahead of 'Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan' on November 10.

During the dialogue, India, along with seven other countries, will discuss in detail terror threats emanating from within Afghanistan and around it, extremism and radicalisation is also key concern among many participants.

Back in September, the Russian NSA had visited India and reaffirmed Moscow's intention to strengthen coordination in the field of enhancing regional stability, including on the Afghan direction.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. "The forthcoming meeting is a step in that direction."

