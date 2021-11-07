Russian president to participate in APEC Summit next week: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via videoconferencing next week, Russian media reported Sunday.

The president will also participate in the conference of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, devoted to artificial intelligence, and hold a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Putin will also meet with members of the government. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

