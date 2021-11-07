Russian president to participate in APEC Summit next week: Reports
By ANI | Published: November 7, 2021 06:11 PM2021-11-07T18:11:12+5:302021-11-07T18:20:13+5:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via videoconferencing next week, Russian media reported Sunday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation via videoconferencing next week, Russian media reported Sunday.
The president will also participate in the conference of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, devoted to artificial intelligence, and hold a meeting of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
Putin will also meet with members of the government. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app