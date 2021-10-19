Samsung Electronics ranks first in smartphone market share in Q3, Apple retakes second place

Samsung Electronics succeeded in maintaining first place in the global smartphone market in the third quarter. With the release of the iPhone 13, Apple has ranked second place.

According to the global market research firm Canalys on the 18th, Samsung Electronics has topped the global smartphone market with a 23 per cent market share in the third quarter of this year. It has maintained the same level as in the second quarter.

Apple's market share increased to 15 per cent from 12 per cent, ranking second. It is analyzed that the release of iPhone13 in mid-September affected the market share in the third quarter.

Xiaomi's market share was 14 per cent, the same as the previous quarter, but the ranking fell from second to third. Vivo and Oppo ranked 4th and 5th with a 10 per cent market share each.

Canalys analyzed that the global smartphone shipments decreased by 6 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, due to the supply shortage of components.

Ben Stanton, the chief analyst at Canalys said, "The chipset famine has truly arrived," and that, "Chipset manufacturers are increasing prices to reduce over-ordering, but the shortage will not ease until 2022."

"Many channels are nervous heading Singles' Day in China and Black Friday," he said. "Inventories of smartphones are already running low and it is difficult to satisfy consumer demand. Also, consumers might have to expect that the discount will not be aggressive this year. (ANI/Global Economic)

