Samsung's smartphones are gaining popularity among Generation MZ, breaking away from old image

Kim in his 30s, who purchased the iPhone 11 in 2011, has recently changed the smartphone to Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Kim said: "There are other reasons for buying an iPhone rather than a Galaxy, but the biggest reason was product design. However, I have been recently interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 due to its very trendy design unlike previous Samsung smartphones." "The reason was not because of the ecosystem or specifications, but because of the design."

Until now, Samsung Electronics focused on product specifications and usability. In particular, Samsung differentiated its smartphones from its rival iPhone by increasing the memory capacity and supporting S Pen.

However, the specifications and usability of other mobile phones have also been improved better and better. Moreover, the product design has become important among generation MZ, who are familiar with expression of individual identity, Samsung smartphones had an 'old' image.

However, after the release of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in August, Samsung Electronics posted global sales of more than 2 million units, accounting for two-thirds of overall global foldable phone sales last year, within a month of the launch.

This is because Samsung Electronics has improved the design as well as usability to break away from its old image. Galaxy Z series models have successfully received positive reviews from generation MZ, and have achieved record-high sales as even some iPhone users are also buying Galaxy phones.

In order to speed up targeting MZers, Samsung Electronics also released the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsune Edition following the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Thom Browne Edition.

Like Samsung's premium home appliance brand 'Bespoke,' the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition allows consumers to decorate their smartphones with colors they want out of 49 colours. This increased the purchase of the MZers, who are more concerned with product design. The Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Edition also supports customers to select case and strap colours.

Although the Thom Browne and Maison Kitsune Editions are more expensive than the general model, it was sold out within an hour of pre-sale on the 21st, once again realizing the importance of the design.

Generation MZ loves to express their individual identity. Therefore, Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, Thom Browne Edition, and Maison Kitsune Edition mean that Samsung has targeted the generation MZ with its smartphone, smart watches, and wireless earphones as fashion items, not just electronic devices.

At the 'Galaxy Unpacked Part 2,' Samsung Electronics said, "Each person has a different taste and style. Technology should ref reflect that point," and that, "We are doing our best to provide smart devices optimized for your unique lifestyle."

"When we go to buy clothes, we carefully think colours and design," an industry official said. "If the Galaxy Z Flip 3 general model is popular brand clothes, the Bespoke Edition provides consumers with the experience of purchasing custom clothes."

He added, "The Thom Browne Edition and Maison Kitsune Edition were released as the limited edition. Thus it makes customers feel as if they are purchasing unique products different from others, like luxury goods." (ANI/Global Economic)

