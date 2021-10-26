Security forces recover arms, ammunition during Poonch anti-terror operation

Jammu, Oct 26 Security forces on Tuesday recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site in J&K's Poonch district as the anti-terror operation in the area continued for the 16th consecutive day, officials said.

The arms and ammunition were recovered from Bhatadurian forest area in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch.

Police sources said army and the local police recovered an AK-47 rifle with 29 rounds, two grenades, four biscuit packets, one sling, a full sleeve T-shirt, a jacket, two blankets, tiffins, one shoe, and two syringes.

So far, nine soldiers, including two JCOs, and six terrorists have been killed in this operation.

One Let terrorist belonging to Pakistan who was taken from a Jammu prison to the encounter site to locate a hideout was also killed after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces as they came close to the hiding terrorists.

A soldier and two policemen have also been injured in the firing exchanges between the security forces and the hiding terrorists.

Police has made announcements in the villages around the encounter site not to venture into the forest or try to graze their cattle until the operation ends.

