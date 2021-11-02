Seminal statement by PM Modi at COP26, highlighted depth of India's actions and future goals, says Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a seminal statement at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties and highlighted the range and depth of climate actions taken by India along with future goals that the country has set for itself, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

"The highlight of the day was Prime Minister's National Statement on COP26. You would all agree this is a seminal statement. This is a very significant contribution by India towards global action on the climate change agenda," Shringla said at a press briefing.

"It (speech by PM Modi) not only highlights the range and depth of climate actions taken by India but also future goals that India has set for herself," he added.

During his COP26 address on Monday, Prime Minister Modi announced five "amrit tatva" including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070.

He said India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

Highlighting India's efforts to combat climate change, PM Modi stated that India is the only major economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitments both in letter and spirit.

"Karam baddh (duty- bound) India is bringing results by making all-out efforts," he said.

The high-level segment of COP26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and is being attended by heads of state or government of more than 120 countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

